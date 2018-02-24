Bizenjo firms to eradicate poverty from Balochistan

Quetta

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has said that all available resources would be utilized to remove backwardness and poverty from the province. He said it was top priority of the provincial government to provide basic facilities including standard education, health and maintaining peace, he said this while talking to a delegation of United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) lead by Regional Director South Asia Ms. Jean Gough called on him here on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Aurangzeb Haque, Additional Chief Secretary P&D, Secretary Health, Secretary Financial and other official were present on the occasion.

Chief Minister said that incumbent government was making all-out efforts to eradicate the menace of polio from the province and for this purpose government is cooperating with all departments including International organizations. “Law and order situation has improved in comparison to the past and living standard of Balochi people has also been improved now”, he added. He said he himself visited different areas of the city without protocol for proving that peace has been restored in respective areas through positive steps. He appreciated the role of polio teams and their determinations for eradication of this menace. “Citizens’ problems are being resolved through holding of open courts, so he directed deputy commissioners to establish open court”, he added. He also urged people to cooperate with polio workers to administer anti-polio drops in order to save their children from polio disease. UNICEF Region Director south Asia Ms, Jean Gough appreciated the government’s role to eradicate the menace of polio from the province. Balochistan welfare deportment arranges marriage of poor: Welfare Department

of Balochistan would held a collective wedding ceremony for deserving and poor people of the province on February 24.

The step has been taken to help the poor people to marry their children, said a press statement of the department issued here.

The Welfare deportment has properly arranged dowries for them, it said adding the collective wedding ceremony would be held at Boy Scouts Hall Hali Raod Quetta.

Parliamentarians have been invited to attend the wedding ceremony, the statement added.—APP