Bitcoin skids to $42,137 as cryptos turn bearish

By
News desk
-
6

The cryptocurrency market turned bearish on Monday, with the market capitalisation shedding 1.8 percent to reach $1.96 trillion.

As of 1200 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price slipped 0.83 percent to reach $42,137. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $798 billion. Bitcoin shed 0.5 percent during the last seven days. Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, edged lower by 1.93 percent to reach $2,875. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $338 billion. Ether has shed 6.1 percent of its value over the last seven days.—TLTP

Previous articleAsian markets track losses on Wall St on Ukraine conflict fears
Next articleRupee sheds 77 paisa against dollar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR