Bitcoin skids to $42,137 as cryptos turn bearish

The cryptocurrency market turned bearish on Monday, with the market capitalisation shedding 1.8 percent to reach $1.96 trillion.

As of 1200 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price slipped 0.83 percent to reach $42,137. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $798 billion. Bitcoin shed 0.5 percent during the last seven days. Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, edged lower by 1.93 percent to reach $2,875. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $338 billion. Ether has shed 6.1 percent of its value over the last seven days.—TLTP