Bitcoin crash: Here’s to light up your mood!

Islamabad: This year has proven to be deadly to the crypto market as the market leader, Bitcoin, along with Ethereum and others, continues losing value. At the time of writing, Bitcoin and Ethereum stand at around $27000 and $1850, respectively.

However, this crash was not fatal for all investors because those who did “short” are making fortunes. But those who, unfortunately, had done “long” are maybe lamenting their decision right now.

This post intends to cheer their mood up because Twitter will not let the dump slide without reacting in its own colourful ways.

Spain, but the S is silent.

“There is pain behind that smile.”

“It’s going to the moon, right?

“Back to work.”

“This should be included in Mathematics.”

“Not every ‘Are you winning son?’ story has a happy ending.”

“Buy the dip? You can not buy the dip if you do not have any money left.”

#Cryptocrash well, it keeps dipping! Ponzi scheme pro max 😪 pic.twitter.com/cjPaAmCKad — Segun Choji Delzake (@Segundelejnr) May 11, 2022

“Classic Bitcoin manipulation of the crypto market.”

“It will not help.”

Read: Bitcoin bloodbath: El Salvador seizes opportunity, buys Bitcoin worth over $15 million