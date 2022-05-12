Bitcoin crash: Here’s to light up your mood!

Islamabad: This year has proven to be deadly to the crypto market as the market leader, Bitcoin, along with Ethereum and others, continues losing value. At the time of writing, Bitcoin and Ethereum stand at around $27000 and $1850, respectively.
However, this crash was not fatal for all investors because those who did “short” are making fortunes. But those who, unfortunately, had done “long” are maybe lamenting their decision right now.
This post intends to cheer their mood up because Twitter will not let the dump slide without reacting in its own colourful ways.
$900 million was liquidated from the #cryptocurrency market in the last 24hrs by 350,000 traders.#Cryptocrash #cryptocurrencies #BTC pic.twitter.com/tM7UIWT4xv
— Issachar (@sonsofissacharr) May 11, 2022
Spain, but the S is silent.
The reality is finally sinking in. We are screwed! #cryptocrash #stockmarketcrash #bitcoincrash pic.twitter.com/yzhXmgKpEh
— CryptoPickk (@cryptopickk) May 11, 2022
“There is pain behind that smile.”
I need a break 🥲😭#Cryptocrash #CryptoNews #tvgcoin #LUNA pic.twitter.com/crpCpGYt79
— Tvgcoin (@tvgcoin) May 12, 2022
“It’s going to the moon, right?
We're still going to the moon….right??#cryptocurrency #Cryptocrash #stockmarketcrash pic.twitter.com/SKpbcwi0eu
— King Shit – Shitizen (@KShitShitizen) May 11, 2022
“Back to work.”
bon bah c’est le moment de ressortir ça 😭 #Cryptocrash #cryptotrading pic.twitter.com/BCjWnMbfAo
— Solanaman (@Solanamann) May 11, 2022
“This should be included in Mathematics.”
For newbies in Crypto#Cryptocrash pic.twitter.com/wsvw50QKXZ
— Gentleman 😎 (@EthSidd) May 7, 2022
“Not every ‘Are you winning son?’ story has a happy ending.”
Crypto bros rn😂
.
.#Cryptocrash pic.twitter.com/admpsepiG6
— THE LAZY TRADxR📉🏌️♂️ (@_DYCETHEKING) May 6, 2022
“Buy the dip? You can not buy the dip if you do not have any money left.”
#Cryptocrash well, it keeps dipping! Ponzi scheme pro max 😪 pic.twitter.com/cjPaAmCKad
— Segun Choji Delzake (@Segundelejnr) May 11, 2022
“Classic Bitcoin manipulation of the crypto market.”
Same month last year#btc #cryptocrash #BitcoinCrash pic.twitter.com/TweAqzVWkg
— President Kennedy🇸🇬🇳🇬❁ (@kennedybrand1) May 11, 2022
“It will not help.”
Saving crypto market crash #buythedip #Cryptocrash # pic.twitter.com/QWTp7IJVbS
— Desi Paaji (@desipaaji) May 8, 2022
