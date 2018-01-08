Bitcoin: Big in Japan

Tokyo

Known as “Miss Bitcoin” on Japanese social media, Mai Fujimoto says she invests all of her savings in the virtual currency that has proved a huge hit in Japan.

“I convert all my disposable income into cryptocurrency,” the 32-year-old tells AFP. “I’ve been doing this for nearly a year now. I convert all my savings into cryptocurrency instead of putting them in a bank.” She is not alone in her enthusiasm. Bitcoin is recognised as legal tender in the world’s third-biggest economy and nearly one third of global bitcoin transactions in December were denominated in yen, according to specialised website jpbitcoin.com.

This has led to many analysts speculating that the famous Mrs Watanabe—shorthand for Japanese individual foreign exchange investors—is behind the recent volatile frenzy that pushed the price of bitcoin up to nearly $20,000 before dropping back. Firstly, unlike regional rivals China and South Korea, whose regulators have clamped down hard on the crypto-currency, Japan has welcomed it with open arms. In April, Japan passed a law recognising bitcoin and other virtual currencies as legal tender—while also stressing the need for transparency and financial stability.—AFP