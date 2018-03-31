BISP, Uber ink MoU for provision of vehicles to beneficiaries

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has signed an understanding with Uber Pakistan for creation of a large-scale economic opportunity program for BISP beneficiaries. A pilot project comprising of 100 BISP beneficiaries will be launched in Karachi, Lahore Rawalpindi and Islamabad with 25 beneficiaries from each city.

The understanding focuses on creation of economic opportunities for women beneficiaries by providing them electronic/hybrid vehicles and CNG rickshaws by Uber Pakistan. The main focus of the partnership will be kept on inclusion of women beneficiary drivers in the programme for women empowerment.

The vehicles will be supplied without any down payment and it will include interest free loan with target instalment of Rs 8,000 monthly for five years repayment for BISP Beneficiaries. Similarly, for rickshaws, interest free loan with target instalment of Rs 5,000-8,000 monthly, for five years repayment for BISP Beneficiaries. Secretary BISP Omar Hamid Khan stated that he was particularly excited about this MoU as this will take forward BISP beneficiaries in terms of technology as well as women empowerment.

It will consist of asset transfer of Rickshaws and Vehicles on zero collateral & zero interest and easy instalments to selected beneficiaries. This partnership will help women entrepreneurs acquire requisite skills for driving and complete associated licensing requirements for rickshaws and other modes of transport, as well as other trainings that enhance candidates’ digital literacy, operational excellence, entrepreneurship skills, communication and customer care abilities.—APP

Related