ISLAMABAD – Cash disbursement to all the identified beneficiaries before Eid-ul-Azha is an uphill task as the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is resuming the process at designated campsites across the country on Monday (26th June) after a two-day break due to severe heat wave.

The BISP temporarily suspended cash disbursements to beneficiaries on 24th and 25th June 2023, Saturday and Sunday, due to the prevailing harsh weather conditions.

According to the BISP press release, the decision had been taken to protect people, especially women and children from potential harm and inconvenience.

The move to close the cash disbursement from the designated campsites comes after careful consideration of recommendations from relevant authorities.

Despite the adequate arrangements made by BISP, in coordination with provincial/regional governments and partner banks, it has been determined that the existing measures may not be sufficient to ensure the convenient and safe delivery of funds to the beneficiaries during the heat wave.

The arrangements for disbursements will remain the same as those implemented on Friday, the 23rd of June 2023.

As of 6 pm on June 23, over 2.9 million beneficiaries have already been served, with an amount of Rs. 26.12 billion disbursed from the campsites established nationwide.

BISP acknowledges the inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension but remains committed to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its beneficiaries.

The program appreciates the cooperation extended and understanding of all stakeholders during this challenging time.

Cash disbursement on the same campsites will be resumed on Monday 26th June 2023, and will continue until Wednesday, the 28th June 2023 across the country.

Suspension of a cash disbursement for two days will only increase the rush of identified beneficiaries on the day of resumption of the process at the designated campsites, Though the process will continue for three days, it will be tough to cover the backlog of two days and disburse the amount to all the beneficiaries before Eid-ul-Azha.