BISP, TH Trust sign MoU to provide health care

BISP Monday inked MoU with Transparent Hands Trust (TH) to work in joint collaboration for the underprivileged people in the society, with the special focus on health care services.

The MoU was signed by DG Complementary Initiatives from BISP and Vice Chairman TH in the presence of Secretary BISP, Omar Hamid Khan.

“We are a non-profit organization in the health sector and through our innovative interventions and policy reforms contribute to improve access to quality treatment of underprivileged”, briefed by Mr. Kashif Moin, Vice Chairperson Transparent Hands Trust (TH) as he called Secretary BISP on MoU signing ceremony between the two organizations.

The DG Complementary Initiatives, BISP explained the possible mutual working relationship scenarios with the assurance to extend institutional support to TH.—APP

