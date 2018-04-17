BISP social protection model to empower women: Marvi

The social protection model presently being implemented through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) across the country was meant to effectively support and empower women, children and poorest segments of the society, Ms Marvi Memon, Chairperson BISP stated while welcoming the foreign study tour participants from Senegal. A Senegalese delegation on the invitation of BISP, on behalf of Government of Pakistan, called on Chairperson Ms Marvi Memon, on the opening day of their study visit (April 16-17) here on Monday.

The 14-member Senegalese delegation was led by Gningue Pape Malick Director of the National Cash Transfer Program Senegal, accompanied by Special Advisor to Prime Minister Ms. Ndiaye Adjaratou Diakhou, Advisor to Secretary Diallo Abdoulaye Djibril and other Social protection specialist from World Bank, based in Senegal. The opening session was attended by the Secretary BISP Omar Hamid Khan, along with Director Generals from other sections. Ms Memon shed light on the specific programs including National Socio Economic Registry (NSER), recently introduced Graduation Model and other modes of Conditional/Unconditional Cash transfer (CCT/UCT).

“I’m confident that the visit of senior social protection experts from Senegal government will prove beneficial for both countries.—APP

