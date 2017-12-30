BISP, Shifa Foundation join hands for health, nutrition of beneficiaries

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Shifa Foundation join hands for ensuring better health and nutrition of beneficiaries of BISP and their families. Both organizations agreed to coordinate further and synergize their efforts for the health and nutrition of beneficiaries.

The collaborative venture was discussed here in a call on meeting between a team of Shifa Foundation, led by Dr. Habib ur Rehman, Chairman Shifa International Hospital Islamabad and Secretary BISP, Mr. Omar Hamid Khan.at BISP Secretariat.

Other members of the Shifa Foundation team included Mr. Faraz Hassan Executive Director, Mr. Tariq Khan Lead Partnership Development and Dr. Khadeeja Azhar Public Health Specialist, said a news release. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss avenues of cooperation and develop partnership between BISP and Shif Foundation for the health and nutrition aspect of BISP beneficiaries.

In his opening remarks, Secretary BISP stated that BISP, besides strengthening its existing initiatives, welcomes coordination and partnerships with other organizations for the welfare of its beneficiaries. The partnership with Shifa Foundation will help BISP to improve the health prospects of the beneficiaries related to both health and nutrition.

It was discussed, during the meeting that family members of beneficiaries may graduate out of poverty if they are trained to become employees of Shifa Foundation. Moreover, through provision of data of beneficiaries to Shifa Foundation, special programs pertaining to mother and child care, vaccination, stunting and nutrition may be designed.—APP

