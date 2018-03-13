BISP, RSPN ink MoU for data sharing, learning, research

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Rural Support Programme Network (RSPN) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on Monday to lay out the broad framework for Mutual Cooperation, Collaboration, Data Sharing, Learning and Research under the broader Poverty Graduation Strategy.

The initiative would help to set a framework for the development of synergies between the parties to benefit the beneficiaries of BISP across the country. chairperson BISP sharing her remarks on the occasion hoped that this partnership will lead to further strengthening of bond between BISP and its beneficiaries. She added that the data sharing will help determine right programs, projects and activities for the poor, leading to their poverty graduation in a dignified manner.

BISP will engage with RSPN to explore opportunities for the development of synergies for the benefit of the poor households/families of Pakistan. Moreover, BISP will share the data of BISP beneficiary enabling RSPN/RSPs to make efforts to reach and include these beneficiaries in their programmes and projects, for graduation purposes, said a news release.

Secretary BISP, Omer Hamid Khan opined that this partnership will endeavor to continuously supplement and complement BISP’s initiatives for the benefit of BISP’s beneficiaries.

It was agreed that BISP will explore possibility to sign separate agreements for each program with RSPN/RSPs for any upcoming BISP programme that require community outreach.

Another feature of the MoU includes provision of any other relevant information and assistance under law needed by RSPN as well as data processing services to RSPN to ensure the success of the projects.

Shandana Khan, Chief Executive Officer RSPN viewed that the partnership will engage BISP beneficiaries in a befitting manner and assist it in achieving the goals of its poverty graduation strategy.

According to the understanding, RSPN will share data about RSPs’ social mobilisation outreach in the country and will also share information with BISP about its current and new initiatives/projects.

They will also ensure the regular engagement of RSPs with BISP to explore opportunities for the development of synergies between the two organisations.

Further,it was agreed that RSPN will provide regular updates of its programme to BISP including beneficiary tracking data and the exact accounts on interventions made. It was also agreed that RSPN/RSPs will endeavor to include BISP beneficiary families in their different programmes and projects.—APP

