BISP reaches over 287,180 children and 266,060 PLW

The benefits of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) have so far reached to over 287,180 children and 266060 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) under the Benazir Nashonuma initiative.

According to an official source, these beneficiaries had been served through the network of over 470 Nashonuma Centers across the country.

The Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) intervention of Benazir Nashonuma was designed in August 2020 to increase the uptake of Health and Nutrition services of its beneficiaries. The primary objectives of the program were to prevent stunting in children under two years of age, improve weight gain of pregnant women during pregnancy, reduce anemia and micronutrient deficiencies and prevent low birth weight.

World Food Programme (WFP) is the lead implementing partner for Ehsaas Nashonuma. The programme aims to address stunting among pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and their children less than two years of age through the provision of additional cash of Rs. 2,000 per quarter per PLW.—APP