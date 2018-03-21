BISP, NRSP sign $35m agreement on business programmes

Staff Reporter

Benzair Income Support Program (BISP) and National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to lay out and agree on the broad framework of “Business Incubation for Self-employment” (BISE) Programme for graduation of its beneficiaries across the country.

The programme is financed by (Asian Development Bank) ADB under Social Protection Development Project, which is to be followed by signing of Service Level Agreement (SLA) for the BISE Programme, said a press release here. The first phase of the US$35 Million BISE Programme shall be implemented over two years from April 2018 as further specified in the SLA by NRSP as implementing agency.

Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon stated that the programme was envisaged in 2015 and it took three years to launch. She thanked the Secretary BISP and his team for their unequivocal efforts and further added that, “BISP must continue this programme.” The ADB and the Government of Pakistan mutually agreed to include NRSP as an “implementing agency” responsible for carrying out the “Business Incubation and Inclusive Business Components” of the BISP Graduation Program (BGP) on the terms and conditions to be agreed between BISP and NRSP and duly endorsed by ADB.