BISP, Moawin Foundation to support education sector

Mirpur (AJK)

Moawin Foundation, a non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors (BoD), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to support public education sector in the country. The MoU was signed by Sajid Baloch DG Complimentary Initiative BISP and Hamid Khan, BoD Moawin foundation and was witnessed by Omar Hamid Khan, Secretary BISP and Former Naval Chief Admiral (R) Mohammad Asif Sandila and other BISP Director Generals, according to a official statement issued on Monday.

Currently, Moawin Foundation is working in the field of poverty reduction and education, with its core area to bring about positive change in Pakistan by improving quality of education in public sector schools and impart income generating skills to the young population for self-reliance. Moawin specializes in providing Technical and Vocational Educational Training (TVET) to enable the underprivileged community to be part of mainstream work force in the longer run. As per MoU, initially Moawin will run a pilot project for training of 500 BISP beneficiaries on the profiling criteria provided by Moawin, lead to expansion to other program districts. BISP will share data of beneficiaries in the selected districts to Moawin foundation as per Data Sharing Protocol of BISP.

The Secretary termed the partnership as “Graduation through collaboration”. Moawin foundation is working with experienced old hands and I am sure that this joint venture will lead to a new era of public education sector development, he added. Admiral (R) Mohammad Asif Sandila said that the public school teachers are the key to uplift the standard of education in this country. He said apart from students, Moawin Foundation, has special focus on capacity building and training of teachers in the public sector schools without interfering the administrative and academic matters. Moreover, on the other hand, he said it is a complete cycle of transforming generations particularly the children (especially girls), for enrollment, retention to employment.—APP

