BISP launches Special Board Game to create civic awareness among children

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), on Sunday launched special ‘Board Game’ to educate the children of BISP beneficiaries regarding civic education, protect their rights and secure themselves to ensure conducive environment for their better future.

Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon addressing the ceremony said that the programme initially launched in the federal capital would be soon introduced in all districts that would facilitate over five million beneficiaries across the country.

She informed that the famous cartoonist Googi and her team has designed the game to educate the children on various social, environment, moral, health and hygiene issues etc. The game includes messages on child protection, nutrition, child labor, freedom of speech, rights of women in Islam, gender discrimination, respect of parents, early marriages, education, drugs, public harassment, savings and many more, she further added.

Marvi Memon said that basic aim behind this board game is to make our youth aware of their roles and rights as citizens of Pakistan and in which ways they can contribute towards making it better, civilized and prosperous country.

She further added that Roots International School is their partner in this drive to disseminate the message of social awareness for a better tomorrow. “Currently 1.9 million children of BISP beneficiaries are getting quality education with other children ensuring their right of education for all”, she said.

Marvi Memon said with the help of local academic institutions, this innovative Board Game will be launched in all the major cities of the country.

Secretary BISP, Omer Hammed Khan on the occasion said, BISP has launched a number of programmes on protection of child rights. He added that these games have message for the whole society to keep aware, raise voice for their children and act promptly for ensuring safety of their children.

He informed that in the inauguration ceremony, BISP children from the nearby districts of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Harripur and Jehlum participated but soon people would get benefits of this initiative at their doorsteps. Hundreds of children with their families took part in the moot and enjoyed the initiative taken by the BISP, Googi, the famous cartoonists and Roots International School.

Sharing their remarks on the occasion, Zafran BiBi, a BISP beneficiary from Rawalpindi said that she was quite happy for a kind of awareness games have been introduced which would help their children to keep them safe, learn good moral and social lesons—APP

Related