BISP launches child protection campaign

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Saturday launched a country wide ‘Child Protection Campaign’ in 40 districts to sensitize general public through training on issues of child protection, children’s rights and ways to ensure security of children. BISP officials and parliamentarians would advance the campaign in their respective constituencies to protect our future generation, said chairperson BISP Marvi Memon while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the campaign held here at BISP headquarter.

She further stated that in the next step these trainings would be imparted to 60,000 BISP Beneficiary Committees across the country which would create mass level awareness on the subject, said a news release.

She added that BISP would provide legal assistance to its beneficiaries in case of any child abuse incident. BISP had also set up a hotline 0800-26477 as part of this campaign for receiving complaints of abuse against children and direct them to relevant agencies for actions, she maintained.

She informed that Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal, Ch. Muhammad Ashraf in Sahiwal, Tahira Aurangzeb in Rawalpindi, Nighat Parveen in Jhelum, Asyia Naz Tanoli in Wah Cantt., Ms. Farhana, Qamar and Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi in Islamabad, Dr. Shezra Mansib Ali Khan in Nankana Sahib, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon in Multan, Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk in Gujranwala, Mr. Rasheed Ahmed Khan in Kasur, Ms. Naeema Kishwar Khan in Mardan, Begum Tahira Bukhari in Peshawar, Mr. Babar Nawaz in Haripur and Ms. Sorath Thebo in Dadu had volunteered their servie to carry forward this noble cause in their areas.

Secretary BISP Mr. Omar Hamid Khan, Renowned artists Faisal Qureshi, Hassan Soomro and Sabahat Riaz also spoke on the event. BISP beneficiary mothers, children, Members of Parliament, Academia, Civil Society, Media, various INGOs and NGOs working on child protection including Sahil, UNICEF, UN Women, Oxfam International and others would also be the partners of the campaign.—APP

