BISP inks LoA with WFP

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Thursday inked a Letter of Agreement (LoA) with World Food Programme (WFP) to conduct study titled “Cost of Solution, Closing the Gap: The Cost of Education, Chronic Malnutrition and Micronutrient Deficiencies in Pakistan”.

Chairperson BISP, Marvi Memon and Secretary BISP, Omar Hamid Khan witnessed the LoA signing ceremony.

The duration of the study will be 3-6 months, with expected cost of US$ 14,000. The research methodology of the study will estimate the coverage requirements and intervention costs to close the existing food insecurity gap in order to eradicate under nutrition, said a press release.

The process of estimation will include evaluation of the problem, Analysis of components of the policy, Quantification of coverage gaps and estimation of unit cost of each intervention.

It is pertinent to mention here, that according to National Nutrition Survey (NNS) 2001, malnutrition rates are alarming in Pakistan i.e 43.7% children stunned, 31.5% underweight and 15.1% children wasted.—INP

