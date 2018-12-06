BISP increases monthly stipend to Rs5000

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Abbottabad Thursday released quarterly installment for Hazra division and also increased the package from Rs 4834 to Rs 5000 per person, an official source said.

This programme would benefit as many as 125,595 registered women of the region. The winter installment has been released while the new financial year’s quarterly package has also been increased.

The beneficiaries of district Abbottabad and Haripur can get the amount by using their bank account while the women of district Manshera can avail through Nadra Kiosk E- facility after verification of their thumb impression.

All beneficiary women have been advised to get exact amount of Rs 5000 and also obtained a receipt of the transaction this month and in case of any difficulty they can contact BISP Toll-Free helpline 0800-26477.

