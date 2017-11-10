BISP helps enrols 45,408 children into schools: Marvi

Diamer

Our Correspondent

Minister of State and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) MNA Marvi Memon Thursday said BISP has enrolled 45,408 children into schools, 18,821 from Baltistan, 13,877 from Diamir and 12,710 from Gilgit in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Speaking to the beneficiaries of Diamer, she said there are 491 BISP Beneficiary Committees (BBCs) in Baltistan, 301 in Gilgit and 41 in Diamir.

BBC is a group of 25-30 women that meet regularly to discuss their issues and the guidance is provided to them on nutrition, health, basic counting, women rights and entrepreneurial skills. The purpose of Diamer visit was to discuss the strengthening and enhancing the number of BISP Beneficiary Committees (BBCs) with local notables and BISP beneficiaries to have a pivotal role in school enrolment of children and women empowerment.

Ms Memon said that to enable women to stand up for their rights without any fear is the core objective of BISP along with poverty alleviation. BISP has embarked upon an empowerment journey for its women through social mobilization and financial literacy utilizing the platform of BISP Beneficiary Committees (BBCs).

These BBCs are bringing in a women empowerment revolution by creating awareness among women on the rights given by Islam.

The women of Diamer should come forward and utilize this platform for an empowered future. Chairperson BISP told them that BISP financial assistance is to be spent on children’s education, food and daily needs.

Beneficiaries should realize their importance and contribute towards the betterment of their families by making intelligent use of this stipend, vaccinating their children, providing them with nutritive food and feed the young ones with mother’s milk.