BISP to expand Wet project in two more districts of AJK

Islamabad

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would expand its Waseela-e-Taleem (WeT) project in two more districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir including Neelum and Haveli facilitating around 32,479 children.

“Enrollment that would start in March 2018 is expected to enroll 10,374 children in Neelum and 16,442 in Haveli. Currently 40,220 children are enrolled in AJK under WeT that includes 13,339 children in Bagh, 19,140 in Kotli and 7,741 children in Mirpur, an official of BISP told APP.

BISP is processing the case for establishment of BISP Divisional Office in Muzaffarabad in addition to Regional Office and in order to facilitate the beneficiaries of the vicinity and support from the AJK government would be instrumental in this regard.

He informed that currently Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is assisting 106, 193 beneficiaries in three divisions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Poonch.

Under this socio-economic programme, 30 effective offices are rendering services in these divisions for pivotal successful completion of absolute coverage of AJK population in National Socio-Economic Registry (NESR) survey, as half million people live near Line of Control (LoC) under volatile security situation.

A countrywide national roll out of survey for NSER would start after completion of the pilot phase, he added.

“The new survey is technology enabled that would address the deficiencies of the previous survey of 2010-11 and make BISP the top social safety net worldwide in terms of targeting and selection”, he informed.—APP