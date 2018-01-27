BISP empowering women, creating awareness for child protection, education: Marvi

ISLAMABAD :Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Marvi Memon has said the BISP, following the vision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and directives of the prime minister, was empowering women besides creating awareness for child protection and education. The BISP had launched campaigns to educate parents for enrolling their children and controlling malnutrition in urban and rural areas, she said talking to state news channel. Through the campaign, we had enrolled about 1.9 million children for education, while the BISP had also supported 5.6 million women with stipend to empower the poor families of the society, she said. The BISP would expand “Waseela-e-Haq” programme so that more women could benefit from this programme, she said. Inviting all celebrities for “Child Protection” campaign being started on Saturday, she said, “It was the responsibility of every citizen to secure children.” To a question about rising incidents of child abused cases reported in different parts of the country, she said there was a need to educate parents as well as society for the protection of children.

Orignally published by APP