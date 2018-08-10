BISP developing programme on nutrition CCT

Islamabad

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is in the process of designing a new programme on nutrition Conditional Cash Transfer to prevent the malnutrition amongst children of BISP beneficiary households. Another programme is also being designed on immunization Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), keeping in view the low awareness on immunization by the beneficiary households.

BISP is focusing to improve grass root social mobilization capacity through partnerships with provincial governments and Non-Government Organizations, official sources told APP. They informed that successful implementation of DFID funded Phase-II of Pakistan National Cash Transfer Program is (PNCTP) will bring 98.4 Euro Billion to BISP.

The programme is linked with the achievement of Disbursement Linked Indicators (DLIs) and span over the period (2017-2020), they informed. They said BISP is currently working to shifting of all beneficiaries from traditional to scientific payment mechanisms and in this regard biometric verification system (BVS) has already been implemented in 81 districts.

“We have a target to send 2.5 million children to school by December, 2020”, they further said. BISP would consolidate its partnership with the provinces to integrate federal social protection schemes with provincial ones, they further said. It would facilitate Government in using BISP Registry for targeted subsidy provision under other sectors and elimination of non-targeted subsidies.

