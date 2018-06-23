BISP chairperson Marvi Memon to be shown door

ISLAMABAD : The caretaker government has forwarded a summary to the president of Pakistan seeking removal of Marvi Memon as chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Ms Memon was appointed BISP chairperson in 2015 by then prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. She had taken the charge after Enver Baig resigned as BISP chairman in protest after developing differences with the then finance minister Ishaq Dar.

According to reports, caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasirul Mulk has sent a summary to President Mamnoon Hussain, suggesting that Memon be removed from the position.

On June 5, Pakistan People’s Party had also written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), seeking removal of former MNA from BISP post.

A letter, sent by PPP information secretary Dr Nafisa Shah, said that Ms Memon did not resign like other cabinet ministers did at the end of the five-year term of the PML-N government and she continues to work as the BISP chief.

Memon had been elected to the National Assembly on a reserved seat for women from Sindh in 2013.

“The BISP is a highly influential programme which disburses payments to 5.2 million families and can be easily used to manipulate the forthcoming elections,” the PPP said in its letter to the CEC.

Marvi Memon has also served as an MNA of the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam) between 2002 to 2008