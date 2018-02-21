BISP has capacity to serve poor affectively: Marvi

Mirpur (AJK)

Minister for State and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Ms. Marvi Memon has said that Government of Pakistan has empowered the females in the country by providing direct support to the female heads of families through its Social safety net program, BISP. She was representing Pakistan on Tuesday at Conference on Social Protection and Emergency Safety Net Response was arranged by World Bank at Frankfurt (Germany) from 19th to 22nd February 2018, BISP said in a media release issued on Tuesday.

Delegates from 70 countries attended the workshop and shared their experiences on social protection. She added that BISP has also been appreciated by Government of United Kingdom where BISP was awarded Democracy Award. Ms Marvi Memon stated that BISP is managing a social protection program for 5.4 Million families living below the poverty line and also provides extended support to the beneficiaries’ families.

She stated that BISP has the capacity to serve the poor effectively and efficiently with an infrastructure of 450 functional offices and a beneficiary database based on Socio Economic Registry which includes beneficiary biometrics. The Socio Economic data base of the citizen’s of Pakistan is being updated to develop the capacity of advanced targeting the vulnerable families including the poor, female headed households and families with disable members, she added.

Chairperson BISP also highlighted the efforts of Government of Pakistan in addressing the emergency needs of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs).