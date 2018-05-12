BISP beneficiaries would be enabled to earn Rs. 10,000 per month: Marvi

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Marvi Memon Friday said the beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme(BISP) who received Rs 4,834 every quarter, now in collaboration with Nestle Pakistan would be enabled to earn to Rs 10, 000 per month.

Talking to a ceremony of “Rural Sales Programme” launched by Benazir Income Support Programme’s (BISP) in collaboration with Nestle Pakistan, she said that in this trans-formative collaboration, more than 250 beneficiaries had been enrolled as “Nestle Pakistan Rural Sales Agents” in 12 districts of Punjab and Sindh and by 2021 the number of beneficiaries was expected to go up to 5,000.

“ Rural Sales Programme” trans-formative collaboration between Nestle Pakistan and BISP will enable BISP beneficiaries often referred as “poorest of the poor” to earn livelihood for themselves and their families.

Applauding the joint effort of the two organizations, Bruno Olierhoek CEO Nestle Pakistan said “The problems the world faces today can only be addressed through cooperation and collaboration, be it the private sector, non-profit or the government. Public and private partnerships are addressing key development challenges across the globe. These initiatives are also helping achieve the UN Sustainable development Goals 1 and 5; No Poverty and Gender Equality”.

World Bank Pakistan Country Director, IIlangoPatchamuthu said, “The partnership between BISP and Nestle Pakistan is a great example of how a public private partnership can bring the bottom of the food chain and the poorest of the poor into the mainstream.These efforts need to continue if we want to help the bottom 40 percent peoples and share prosperity with them.”

The launch event was attended by senior government officials, ambassadors and media persons. The launch event concluded with a recognition ceremony for BISP beneficiaries.—APP

