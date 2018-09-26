BISP, ARC sign MOU for enrollment of 208,445 children

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and American Refugee Committee (ARC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for enrollment of children of BISP beneficiaries in schools.

The MOU was signed here at BISP headquarters for enrollment of 208,445 out of school children in 10 operational districts of BISP’s Waseela-e-Taleem programme from September 2018 till December 2020.

Secretary BISP, Omar Hamid Khan termed it as an opportunity for both organizations to increase enrollment of children in schools through integrated models of partnership with BISP beneficiaries.

He also appreciated the partnership which will lead to enrollment and engagement of children of BISP beneficiaries in far-flung regions of the country.

The partnership will involve support in social mobilization for enrollment of out of school children.

It will also include support to community mobilization activities as well as awareness of beneficiaries via Information, Education and Communications (IEC) material. On the occasion, Dr. Tariq Cheema, Country Representative, ARC stated that his organization has already enrolled over 1 million children in schools across the country.—APP

