Bismah won’t let near misses get to her

Bipin Dani Sports

Colombo

Bismah Maroof, the captain of the Pakistan national women’s cricket team is hoping to score her first international hundred in the series beginning against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Lahore-born all rounder came close to hit the first century thrice but the luck did not favor her once.

“Hope the wait ends this time”, speaking exclusively, she said.

“Having played 95 ODIs’, the last time I came close to it was against New Zealand (Lincoln, 2016) but unlike the other two instances, I remained unbeaten on 91 runs”.

“I remain positive and will be more than happy to at least register my first hundred in Sri Lanka now”, she said.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three ODIs’ on March 20, 22 and 22 at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium.

The visiting team is also scheduled to play 3 T-20s (March 28,30 and 31) at SSC Colombo and NCC ground.

Interestingly, cricket was never Bismah’s first love. “I was inspired by my father and family. My dad wanted to see me a sports person and tha’s how I took up this game”, she said.

Maroof also recalled a cricket-related memory which is still fresh in her mind, “We did not have a proper pitch at school, but we used to play cricket during recess. Once we got an opportunity to play with the hard ball. While fielding I took a catch. My teacher, Sajda, was looking at us from the class window, and she immediately called me to tell that I have a very bright future in cricket. I did not even realize about it, but her words had an impact on me”, she added.