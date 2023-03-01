Bismah Maroof has called time on her career as the captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s acting head Najam Sethi confirmed the news of her resignation from the post on his social media account. According to Mr Sethi, Maroof has stepped away to “make way for a younger colleague”.

PCB itself is yet to formally confirm the decision or announce who will replace Bismah Maroof as the captain of the team.

Her final act as the skipper came in the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup where Pakistan failed to make the semifinals.

The all-rounder will continue to be available for the side as a player.

Bismah has been a mainstay in Pakistan women’s cricket since making her debut way back in 2006 at the age of just 15. She has since had several stints as captain of the team in some form since 2016.

Despite leading the scoring charts for Pakistan in WT20Is and WODIs, her individual success never materialised into her team’s success.

Thus far she has scored 3110 runs in 124 WODIs at an average of 30.2 while WT20Is she has notched 2658 runs in 132 games at an average of 27.1.

But the Pakistan women’s team has won just 27 out of 62 T20Is under her leadership while they have won 16 out of 34 WODI matches under her reign.

PCB is expected to announce her replacement in due time.