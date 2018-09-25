Bishop Mulakkal is innocent

The nun of a Kerala convent who has framed Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar in a rape case is a liar. This nun was having an affair with a married man and planning to leave the convent but again decided to come back when her marriage did not work and the man left her after finding out her bad character.

When Bishop Mulakkal took disciplinary action against her based on the complaint of the man’s wife, she filed a case against him. The nun had the opportunity to run away from the convent if at all she was really raped the first time. Thirteen times is not a rape. If at all she was raped, what was she doing all these four years? Only when action was taken against her she remembered she was raped and filed a case against him.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

