BISEP announces schedule for postponed board exams

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar (BISEP) announced fresh exam dates on Saturday as the nation’s situation stabilised following days of violent demonstrations.

The tests, which were previously postponed, will now take place from May 19–23, according to a statement from the board.

The exam for 10th grade mathematics will take place on May 19, that of 9th grade mathematics on May 20, that of 10th grade chemistry on May 22, and that of 9th grade chemistry on May 23.

According to the programme, exams for the remaining subjects—including biology and Pakistan studies—will also be held.

Meanwhile, starting on Monday, all public and private educational institutions will reopen.

After Imran Khan, the party’s chairman, was taken into custody on May 9, PTI members started violent rallies across Pakistan earlier this week. The protests resulted in the deaths of several people and the destruction of certain cities’ infrastructure.

Exams were postponed, schools were closed, and the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administrations enlisted the army to handle the crisis.

Following the PTI chief’s release pursuant to a court ruling, the situation began to stabilise.