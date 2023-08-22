SARGODHA – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha is set to announce 9th class results 2023 for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I today (August 22).

The results will be announced at 10am.

How To Check Results?

students candidates can check the results here https://bisesargodha.edu.pk/

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.

To get result by SMS, send roll numbers in a text message to 800290.