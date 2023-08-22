RAWALPINDI – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi is set to announce results 2023 for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I (Class 9th) today (Tuesday).

The results will be announced at 10am.

How To Check Results?

The candidates can check the results here https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800296.