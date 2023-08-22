MULTAN – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan will announce the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I (Class 9th) today (Tuesday).

The results will be released at 10am.

How To Check Results?

To check the results, you can visit https://results.bisemultan.edu.pk/

Matric Results 2023 can also be checked through the official gazettes that will be published by Bise Lahore and other boards soon.

Candidates can check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800293.

Other boards including Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the SSC Part 1 (9th Class), Annual Examination 2023 on Tuesday.