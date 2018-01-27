BISE Mardan notifies names of eligible candidates for scholarship

Peshawar

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan Friday notified the names of 21 eligible candidates for the award of “National Talent Scholarship” on the basis of the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination Annual 2017 and in order of merit.

According to a notification, the names and institutions of the students of the discipline of pre- medical were included Fatima Siddiqui D/o Zakir Raheem Siddiqui,1019, The Peace School & College Nowshera Cantt:, Wajeeha Shah D/o Shah Zamin,1013, The Peace School & College Nowshera Cantt:,Attika Noor D/o Abdul Latif, 1011, The Peace School & College Nowshera Cantt:, Durr-eBeda D/o Asif Ali Shah,1003, The Peace School & College Nowshera Cantt:, Anam Qazi D/o Qazi Anwar ul Haq, 999, The Peace School & College Nowshera Cantt:.

Similarly, the students selected in discipline of pre-engineering were Syed Shah Saud Bukhari S/o Syed Nusair Badshah,992, The Quaid-e-Azam College Swabi, Muhammad Nasir S/o Muhammad Jamil,968, The Quaid-e-Azam College Swabi, Muhammad Adil Khan S/o Muhammad Aslam Khan, 968, The Peace Group of Schools/Colleges Mardan, Syed Shah Fahad Bukhari S/o Syed Nusair Bad Shah, 967, The Quaid-e-Azam College Swabi, Mohsin ul Islam S/o Faiz ul Islam, 964, Karnal Sher Khan Cadet College Swabi, Sayyed Hamza Sadiq S/o Sayyed Muhammad,963, The Quaid-e-Azam College hakim Abad Nowshera.

Likewise, in General Science Hafsa D/o Nazir Muhammad, 968, Nisar Shaheed Intermediate College Risalpur Nowshera, Feezan Khattak S/o Noor ul Basar, 907, Apostle Degree College Nowshera, Kainat D/o Bashir Ali 866 F.G. Girls Inter College Mardan Cantt:, Fatima Fayyaz D/o Muhammad Fayyaz, 850, Govt: Girls Degree College Pabbi Nowshera,Sayyad Ali S/o Muhammad Tariq, 848, Govt. Post Graduate College Mardan and in Humanities.—APP