LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the results for matric examinations 2023 on July 31.
The matric results would be available on the respective board’s portals on Monday, and the result announcement ceremony will be held at the board’s offices.
Meanwhile, students are excited and worried as the month’s long wait is finally about to end.
How to check Matric Results 2023
With BISE Lahore’s website being the primary portal for checking results, candidates can check their results via SMS service.
Bise Lahore students can send their roll number to 80029 to get results. Students from other cities can check their results by sending roll numbers on the below-given numbers.
Faisalabad 800240
Dera Ghazi Khan 800295
Gujranwala 800299
Bahawalpur 800298
Sargodha 800290
Sahiwal 800292
Multan 800293
