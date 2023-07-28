LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the results for matric examinations 2023 on July 31.

The matric results would be available on the respective board’s portals on Monday, and the result announcement ceremony will be held at the board’s offices.

Meanwhile, students are excited and worried as the month’s long wait is finally about to end.

How to check Matric Results 2023

With BISE Lahore’s website being the primary portal for checking results, candidates can check their results via SMS service.

Bise Lahore students can send their roll number to 80029 to get results. Students from other cities can check their results by sending roll numbers on the below-given numbers.

Faisalabad 800240

Dera Ghazi Khan 800295

Gujranwala 800299

Bahawalpur 800298

Sargodha 800290

Sahiwal 800292

Multan 800293