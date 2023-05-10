BISE Lahore postpones inter part 1 exams to be held on May 11, 12 amid clashes

ISLAMABAD – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Wednesday delayed Class inter to be held on May 11 and May 12, it emerged on Wednesday.

The examination was cancelled in the wake of the deteriorating law and order situation in region following the arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan.

Students were slated to appear in the Chemistry exam on Thursday (May 11) and Islamiyat on Friday (May 12) but now the examination will be conducted on a later date amid chaotic scenes in several cities.

Earlier in the day, British Council canceled the examination of O and A Level students for another day as all the exams on May 11 have been postponed.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions in Punjab, the most populated region, will remain closed for the next two days amid a dramatic escalation of political tensions that sparked violent demonstrations across the country.

Several people have been killed while hundreds suffered injuries amid clashes between protesters and the paramilitary personnel and law enforcement officials.