Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II.

Students can check the results here https://www.biselahore.com

Matric Results 2023 can also be checked through the official gazettes that will be published by Bise Lahore and other boards soon.

Candidates can check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800291.

Other boards including Bahawalpur, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the SSC (10th Class), Annual Examination 2023 on Monday.