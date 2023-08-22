LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore is set to announce the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I, class 9th today (Tuesday).

The results 2023 will be announced at 10am.

How to Check 9th class Result online?

Students can check the results here https://www.biselahore.com

Class 9th Results 2023 can also be checked through the official gazettes that will be published by BISE Lahore and other boards soon.

Candidates can check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800291.

Other boards including Bahawalpur, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the SSC Part I (9th Class), Annual Examination 2023 results on Tuesday.