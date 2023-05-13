BISE Lahore announces new dates for Class 9 postponed exams, Check new dates here

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore has announced new dates for the postponed matriculation exams (SSC part 1).

As per the new schedule, the Chemistry exam for General Science will be held on May 17th, 2023, and Islamiyat (Compulsory) / Seerat-ul-Rasool will be held on May 18th, 2023.

It further maintained that the exam of Tarjama-Tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (Compulsory)/Ethics (for Non-Muslim) will be held on May 15, 2023.

The announcement was made days after several boards including BISE Lahore postponed exams in the wake of protests after the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

In a notification, BISE Lahore maintained that after thorough deliberations of all Punjab Controllers, the revised schedule of the three postponed papers of the Secondary School Certificate Part was made.

It maintained that the time for dispatch of Roll Number Slips is too short, so all the students will be sent SMS at their mobile numbers given in their admission forms. The practical schedule will also be revised accordingly and the practicals of these dates will be re-scheduled by the respective BISEs as per their date sheet.

Students will be able to give their papers at their already allotted examination centers according to their groups with their old roll number slips as well as revised roll number slips can be downloaded online from the official websites of the Board.