BISE Lahore 9th class 2023 registration process begins, full details inside

LAHORE – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore announced the enrollment /admission for the 9th class session 2023-25.

According to the board’s notification, private candidates can submit the online registration form from June 01, 2023. However, enrollment and admission forms can be submitted latest by July 15, 2023, without a late fee, it said.

The enrollment fee is Rs.100 per student and Rs.530 processing fee is required to be deposited.

Moreover, the candidates will have to submit Rs.100 rupees as a sports fee, and candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the return and application fee to the office before the last date.

Applications for 9th class registration will be accepted with a double fee from July 16 to July 31, 2023, it further added.

Full Schedule:

Enrollment and admission start date: June 01, 2023

Last date with single fee: July 15, 2023

Last date with double fee: July 31, 2023

Triple fees will be charged for each student after the mentioned dates with Rs.50/- fine day

Controller examinations said the students are required to have Hard copies of the enrollment and admission forms are required to be submitted to the Board’s office. If any of the document is not submitted by the mentioned dates, an additional fee and fine will be applicable. Manual enrollment will not be accepted.