GUJRANWALA – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala will announce the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I (Class 9th) today (Aug 22).

The results will be announced at 10pm.

How To Check Results?

Students can check the results here at https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/

Matric Results 2023 can also be checked through the official gazettes that will be published by Bise Lahore and other boards soon.

Candidates can check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800299.

Other boards including Bahawalpur, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the SSC (10th Class), Annual Examination 2023 on Monday