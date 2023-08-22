FAISALABAD – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad on Tuesday announced results 2023 for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I (Class 9th).

The results were announced at 10am. Total 197,506 candidates appeared in the exams while the pass percentage recorded at 52.12% as 102,934 cleared the exams.

How To Check Results?

The candidates can check the results here http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/

The results can also be checked manually through the following official gazette.



You can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800240.