BISE employees end week-long strike

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Employees of all seven boards of intermediate and secondary education in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa called off their week-long strike after KP Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar assured them on Tuesday that their concerns will be addressed at the earliest.

However, annual examinations of intermediate students, scheduled to commence from April 20, have been postponed by five days and will now start from April 25, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Peshawar, Dr Fazal Rehman later confirmed.

Employees of all seven education boards across the province were on strike for the last one week, calling to reinstate the previous education bill as they considered that the proposed bill will challenge the autonomous status of the education boards.

Meanwhile, students and their parents suffered, visiting the relevant boards repeatedly to get roll number slips for upcoming intermediate.