Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education, Bahawalpur has announced new dates for the postponed matriculation exams (SSC part 1).

As per the new schedule, the Chemistry exam for General Science will be held on May 17th, 2023, and Islamiyat (Compulsory) / Seerat-ul-Rasool will be held on May 18th, 2023.

It further maintained that the exam of Tarjama-Tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (Compulsory)/Ethics (for Non-Muslim) will be held on May 15, 2023.