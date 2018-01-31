BISE announces laptops distribution schedule

Faisalabad

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced laptop computers distribution schedule for the talented students in the district under CM Punjab laptop scheme. The laptops will be given to those students who secured 90 percent or above marks in annual matriculation examination in the year 2015, 2016 and 2017.

BISE Secretary, Khuram Shahzad said here Tuesday that laptops will be given to boys and girls student on separate dates at BISE auditorium, adding that information in this regard has been sent to all candidates at their cell phones through SMS. According to the schedule, male students who passed annual examination 2015 will be given laptops on February 1; boys of annual examination 2016 on February 2; and boys who passed annual examination 2017 on February 3.—APP