BISC-2018 hosted at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex Muscat

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

This year Beaconhouse has the pleasure of hosting the prestigious, 5-nation Beaconhouse International School Convention 2018 (BISC-2018) in Muscat, Oman. The third in the ever-evolving series, BISC-2018 titled ‘Multiple Literacies for a World of Tomorrow’, will be held at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on 20-21 February. BISC 2018 is being endorsed and supported by the Ministry of Education, Sultanate of Oman in bringing it to the Capital of Arab hospitality.

Beaconhouse has consistently endeavoured to inspire innovation and modernisation, reinventing the educational paradigm under the banner of 21st Century Learning. BISC is a manifestation of its ideology to push the boundaries and go beyond conventional teaching and learning within the four walls of the classroom. It aims to create a global community, giving students from Beaconhouse schools around the world an opportunity to interact with cultures different from their own and to learn from each other.

BISC is a unique event that grows and evolves year after year and is hosted by a country where Beaconhouse has a presence. The first BISC was held in Bangkok, Thailand in 2016 while Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia hosted BISC 2017. BISC 2018 in Muscat represents a culmination of its learning from the previous 2 Conventions, resulting in what can possibly be its best event yet. BISC 2018 features a host of activities & competitions from various spheres of learning ranging from sports and athletics to science, technology, the visual & performing arts and filmmaking. Over 200 Beaconhouse students from 5 countries are taking part in these events in Muscat, utilising a diverse set of skills that reinforce 21st Century Learning.

Other than the 200 students present in Muscat, thousands of Beaconhouse students worldwide have participated in activities in their home countries (Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, & Thailand) in order to qualify for BISC. Beaconhouse aims to continue to develop BISC as an embodiment of the learning that is now essential for the challenges of the future and the world of tomorrow. Through its focus on educational innovation and its future-oriented outlook, Beaconhouse aims to produce and shape global citizens who value and support their communities, becoming productive citizens who contribute to their countries and the wider world.