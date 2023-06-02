BisB Strategic partner of 4th annual Islamic finance innovation day forum

Bahrain Islamic Bank, the leading provider of Islamic digital banking services in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced that it is the strategic partner of the 4th annual Islamic Finance Innovation Day Forum. This year the conference is based around the theme of; ‘Embedding ESG into Islamic Finance – Opportunities for Innovation and Growth’ which was held at Gulf Hotel.

The pioneering conference was attended by many of the most prominent experts and leaders of the Islamic banking sector, in addition to a variety of regional and international experts working in the field of finance and insurance.

In addition to participating in the seminars, attendees exchanged experiences and shared information concerning the advancement of the Islamic banking sector. Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, acted as the chair of the advisory committee and was a keynote speaker for one of the seminars. Furthermore, Mr. Mohamed Kadhem, the Bank’s Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer, also participated in the closing remarks.

Reflecting on the conference, Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said; ‘Our partnership with the annual Islamic Finance Innovation Day Forum, in its fourth edition, supports our endeavors to promote comprehensive and rapid adoption efforts in the Islamic banking and finance sector. Through embracing ESG practices Islamic financial institutions can lay the foundations for their own sustainable and socially responsible growth.’

The Forum, which was organized by FinMark Communications, was attended by around 250 regional and international participants including industry leaders, and featured two main panel discussions and several side events.’— BisB