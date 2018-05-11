BisB Q1 net profit up 267pc

Manama

The Q1 2018 net profit is up from BD 0.6 million for the same period last year, an increase of 267 per cent. The Bank also achieved a profit before impairment allowances of BD 4.2 million for the period ending on 31 March 2018 compared to BD 3.4 million for the same period last year. Dr. Esam Abdulla Fakhro, Chairman of the Board of Directors, confirmed the Bank recorded a total income of BD 10.2 million for the period ended 31 March 2018 compared to BD 9.8 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share have also increased to 2.05 fils for the period ending on 31 March 2018 compared to 0.56 fils for the same period last year, an increase of 266 per cent. The Bank recorded a total owners’ equity BD 109.9 million as of 31 March 2018 compared to BD 122.3 million as of 31 December 2017, a decrease of 10.1 per cent due to the impact of adopting FAS 30.—Agencies