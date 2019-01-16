Birthday of late social worker Zahid celebrated

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

The 29th Birthday anniversary of renowned social worker Zahid Bhanbhro was celebrated by Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek at Divisional Scouts Headquarter, here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, representatives belonging to many city organizations shared their views and highlighted the efforts and achievements rendered by Mr Abro and vowed he would continue his struggle to highlight the issues of Shikarpur for the welfare of the people of Shikarpur.

Speakers also acclaimed the efforts of Save Shikarpur, a city organization it is endeavoring to resolve the issues of Shikarpur, it provided a great platform for incentive of his workers so that who also celebrate their birthdays’ and happy movements.

Mian Zafar Aliv, the Chairman Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek was chief guest while Din Muhammad Shaikh, Purkash Lal, Ali Asghar Advocate, Sajjad Sethar, Abdul Wahab Kagzi, Zafar Ali Channa.

