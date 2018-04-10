Birthday anniversary celebrated

Naeem Ahmed

Jacobabad

The 26th birthday anniversary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jacobabad chapter was celebrated with enthuse at Pathan House, here on Monday. According to details, a cake was cut down by Mr Raaz Khan Pathan, the district information secretary PTI Jacobabad, to celebrate his 26th birthday anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pathan expressed his deep pleasure and thanked the participants who attended his celebration program. Imran Durrani, the divisional leader Dadu, Mir Raja Khan Jakhrani, Moula Bakhsh Soomro, the district president PTI Jacobabad, Mir Nawab Laghari, the senior vice president youth Jacobabad, Abdul Rahman Afridi, the taluka president Union of Journalists, Waheed Phulpoto, senior journalist.