Birth control for better utilization of national resources, says Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that birth control was the only way for better utilization of national resources. She was delivering lecture on the topic of “Mother and Child Health and Family Planning” at Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) here, Friday.

While showing concern on “population explosion” the minister called upon all stakeholders to work in coordinative way for required results. “Government was considering to merge Family Planning Department with Health Department to improve birth control strategy” said Yasmin Rashid. “Negative perception regarding family planning must be end now” she said while indicating that many countries like India, Bangladesh and China have been controlled their birth rate.

“We should have our own success story” she desired. While replying many questions by students and academics minister health told that doctors have pivotal role in family planning. “Let’s tell womenfolk that family planning was good for both mother and child health”. The minister who has been studying and latter teaching at FJMU asked her Alma Matter to come forward and lead family planning movement for better Pakistan.